2019 One year ago today
Idahoans need to decide now whether to save salmon or lose them forever, North Idaho director of the Idaho Conservation League Brad Smith told an audience at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Smith said 76 percent of juvenile salmon swimming through Columbia Basin dams die. While 150,000 sockeye salmon once returned to the Snake River basin every year, now less than 20 return.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman Police Department has installed cameras on College Hill after outfitting every officer with body cameras between 2012 and 2015. Within 24 hours of installing cameras on College Hill, they proved critical in clearing up the details of an assault case with two very different sides of the story.
2010 Ten years ago today
The Affordable Care Act enacted this month gives local employers four years to prepare for changes,like the requirement that businesses with 50 or more employees provide basic insurance or face fines. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Tammy Lewis worries that employers will be hesitant to bring on new hires.