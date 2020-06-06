2019 One year ago today
The first measles case in Idaho since 2001 was confirmed in Latah County, according to a news release from Idaho North Central District Public Health. The case added to the 81 reported in Washington state since the state’s measles outbreak began earlier in the year, according to the Washington State Department of Health. … Washington State University baseball had four players picked for the MLB draft. Starting pitcher A.J. Block was selected in the Detroit Tigers with the fifth pick of the 17th round, and three of his teammates were also selected for other teams.
2015 Five years ago today
A potluck and swim party for children with disabilities was held at Pullman Aquatic Center in Pullman. Sloppy joes were served and attendants were encouraged to bring a side dish to share. The event was free and open to families with children with disabilities. … Head coach Sue Doering and her Colfax volleyball team were named winners of the 2015 District 7 2B Champion of the Stars Award for their commitment to excellence in academics, athletics, and sportsmanship. The Bulldogs were honored in the “team” category, while Doering was honored in the “Female Coach” category.
2010 10 years ago today
At the Entertainment in East City Park celebration, Valentine’s Performing Pigs presented Nellie, the “world’s smartest pig” and the Moscow Arts Commission Band performed No Business Like Show Business. … The Pullman High School class of 2010 graduation was held at the Washington State University Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The 2010 graduating class featured valedictorians Yi Du and Alexandra Neff and salutatorian Raina D’Aleo.