2019 One year ago today
Selway Holdings LLC, the business behind a proposed marijuana processing and grow facility near Pullman, withdrew its rezone application to operate on Country Club Road near the Washington State University Knott Dairy Farm, according to Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack.
2015 Five years ago today
Superintendent Michael Morgan plans to leave the Colfax School District after more than a decade as an administrator there. Morgan, who recently completed his three-year contract, has been with the district in an administrative capacity for the past 15 years, serving five years as the Colfax High School principal and 10 as superintendent.
2010 10 years ago today
The number of homeless people on the Palouse increased by a small amount compared to last year, according to a point-in-time homeless count conducted by Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Pullman’s Community Action Center and Sojourners’ Alliance in Moscow. The count was conducted nationally Jan. 27, with various agencies passing out pamphlets to attain information on anyone who lived without a home, whether they were couch-hopping or living in a car, on the street or at a shelter.
1995 25 years ago today
A $3.5 million congressional appropriation for an air traffic control tower at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will lapse in September because the Federal Aviation Agency didn’t begin construction, airport officials said. Now the airport won’t get a tower without a new appropriation. According to a public affairs specialist for the FAA in Seattle, the FAA hasn’t acted since the 1992 appropriation because tower construction was also directed at other Northwest airports, and Moscow-Pullman was a low priority.