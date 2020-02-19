2019 One year ago today
Lucas Moller had his eyes on the sky when he attended Moscow High School in the early years of the new millennium. Moller worked on an experiment that would eventually touch down on the surface of Mars and nearly ended up aboard the Opportunity Rover, which was declared dead last week after nearly 15 years of exploring. … Washington lawmakers are considering bills banning single-use plastic bags that aim to reduce waste and pollution, but the legislation may also cost consumers extra at grocery stores.
2015 Five years ago today
An official with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare believes the Latah Recovery Center will open in Moscow. Darrell Keim, community resource development specialist for the IDHW, said the Idaho Association of Counties has applied for $500,000 grant through the Millennium Fund for four recovery community centers throughout the state. … Nearly a week after Idaho’s 4th District Court reaffirmed a November decision to void the Idaho Education Network’s contract, a network official said the provider has no plans to call it quits. A $60 million broadband contract was ruled void Nov. 10 by 4th District Court Judge Patrick Owen.
2010 10 years ago today
For the past four years, University of Idaho environmental science students and employees have partnered with government entities and environmental organizations to revitalize an eight-acre parcel of wetlands south of the Pullman-Moscow Highway and directly adjacent to the border with Whitman County. They’ve received nearly $30,000 in grant money so far and hope to finish within the next year.
1995 25 years ago today
A deal to consolidate the two railroad lines under Pullman’s Main Street Viaduct in Pullman has been reached — just in time to prevent a major hitch in a state construction project. The project entails widening the Main Street Viaduct starting at Spring Street and continuing into a small portion of Washington State Route 270 east of Bishop Boulevard. WSDOPT needed the space where the two tracks run under the viaduct bridge to place a temporary support beam. … In the two years since he took office, Sheriff Joe Overstreet has seen 21 employees leave. Overstreet says there’s nothing wrong and nothing to worry about. Yet others, including sheriffs and two former county commissioners, said the numbers are surprisingly high and definitely worrisome.