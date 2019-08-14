2018 One year ago today
Two major student housing projects in Pullman and Moscow that were expected to be competed this week and ready for move-in appear as if they will not be ready for residents any time soon. Evolve on Main property manager Allie Barr said leased residents have been notified of the potential delay and of their options, including local temporary accommodations. … Roughly 36,000 Inland Cellular customers and 10,000 roaming users from different providers have been without cellular service since for several days following a power outage. Avista Regional Business Manager Paul Kimmel said the outage originated at a substation between Genesee and Colton-Uniontown and was not related to a fire sparked near the top of the Lewiston grade.
2014 Five years ago today
It is hard to miss the large bald spot on the hill overlooking Bovill when approaching the small town from State Highway 8. The Idaho Department of Land recently sold the land for $521,000 in a timber sale to Dean’s Logging out of Deary. In the approved plan for the sale, named Mooseville Town timber sale, of the 486 total acres, 188 had to be completely clear-cut, said Emily Callihan, public information officer for the IDL. ... The Pullman School Board unanimously approved the sale of 0.89 acres of agricultural land on the west edge of the Pullman High School campus to developer Steve Mader for $39,000. The land was declared surplus and not vital to the education of students in Pullman. A parade of residents at the meeting urged the board to not approve the sale, citing the value of the land as green space for community involvement.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow’s largest summer construction project is winding to a close. The Grove, a 192-unit student housing development on South Main Street, is expected to allow students to move in Aug. 22, despite early concerns the project would not be finished on time. Shannon King, president of the North Carolina-based development company Campus Crest, said the construction crew has been working to finish the last-minute details, which include final touch-ups on buildings, paving streets and finishing parking lots. ... The school bus parked at the Wheatland Mall in Pullman is pretty empty — for now. A few reams of paper sit on the seats, along with a pair of backpacks, some bottles of glue and sets of colored pencils. “Stuff the Bus” organizer Sandra Woodrow hopes the community will rally together to fill the bus with school supplies for low-income children in the Pullman School District.
1994 25 years ago today
Construction on three schools in the Whitepine District is on schedule. Even so, certain portions of the new addition to the Deary School for fourth through 12th grade will not be ready by the time school starts Sept. 12. Construction crews concentrated efforts last week on finishing the new locker rooms and shower areas so football and volleyball players, who are beginning practices, could use some of the facilities. … Latah County Commissioner Dana Magnuson’s withdrawal from the November general election heats up the search for a Democratic candidate for the District 3 seat. Primary challenger Sam Duncan of rural Moscow said he’s ready and willing to throw his hat back into the commissioner race and Troy Mayor Marie Vogel said she was flattered to be asked, but has decided against running for commissioner.