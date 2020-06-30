2019 One year ago today
Washington State University football standout Jalen Thompson is off the team following a violation of NCAA rules. While the school didn’t specify the violation in its release, Thompson reportedly lost his final year of eligibility because of a supplement he’d bought at a nutrition store, the Spokesman-Review wrote, citing an unnamed source. … The intersection at Sixth and Line streets, next to the University of Idaho Energy Plant, will be closed to through traffic until October to repair aging steam tunnels.
2015 Five years ago today
Ryan Holder, a fifth grade student at Jefferson Elementary in Pullman, won a national poster contest and then donated his $100 award back to the school. His poster on “The Effect of Design and Launch Pressure on Paper Airplane Flight Distance” took first place in the fourth- through sixth grade category of the ASA national competition. … A 23-year-old Moscow woman could spend up to eight years in prison after being sentenced for her role in the death of a 67-year-old vulnerable adult under her care.
2010 10 years ago today
A stretch of Moscow’s Paradise Creek will soon be closer to its original location than it has been in more than 100 years. Recent construction on a new bridge to cross Line Street is part of the area’s Paradise Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project. … Pullman police are investigating three Nye-Street break-ins.. Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said cash was stolen and notable damage was done to Palouse Treasures thrift store, the bus depot and an empty neighboring store.