2020 One year ago today
While many would be tempted to hunker down and wait out stay-at-home orders and school closures related to COVID-19, one group of high school seniors has found a way to give back — and they’re not done yet. Pullman Christian School’s graduating class of 2020 organized a blood drive where students donated blood in the hopes that it would help in the fight against the pandemic. Garrett McClure, who helped organize the event, said when the shutdowns first interrupted their senior year, he and his classmates began brainstorming ways to help their community weather the storm however they could. … Doctors across the country are studying whether transfusions of antibody-rich plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can be an effective therapy for those actively suffering from the disease, and local residents can indirectly help in that effort.
2016 Five years ago today
More than 60 local children were seen by staff at SmileMobile this week, as the mobile dentist office made its third trip to Pullman to provide oral health screenings and treatment to those in need. Organized by the Washington Dental Service Foundation, SmileMobile travels from town to town year-round and has examined and treated more than 30,000 children across the state, according to a media release from the nonprofit organization. … Lucas Sass found his passion in organic chemistry during his time as an undergraduate at the University of Idaho, and now he’s working to find a cure for cancer and potentially life-saving ways to deliver drugs to the brain. The soon-to-be-graduate said under Professor Kristopher Waynant, who oversees undergraduate research in organic chemistry at the UI, he explored the effects of hmulones and lupones, or the alpha and beta acids that give flavor to hops. Hops are used primarily as a flavoring and stability agent in beer, but studies have shown they can inhibit growth of cancer cells and reduce inflammation.
2011 10 years ago today
A group gathered on the corner of Sixth and Main streets to celebrate National Bike to Work Day as a part of National Bike Month. Coffee donated by One World Cafe and baked pastries from Wheatberries Bake Shop were on hand at the celebration, along with other free bike-related items. The group estimates more than 50 people stopped by the event, which is in its third year. Margaret Dibble, member of Moscow’s Bike for Life, said Moscow has become much more bicycle friendly in the last 25 years by adding bike lanes and other trailways. …Liquor licenses on the Palouse are hard to find. The Moscow area is currently at capacity, according to Lieutenant Bob Clements, who runs Alcohol Beverage Control for the Idaho State Police. Capacity is determined by a city’s population, one license for every 1,500 people. Clements said population numbers are checked annually but go off of the 10-year census conducted by the Idaho Department of Commerce. Because of the limited supply, liquor license prices can be steep.