2019 One year ago today
Moscow’s Debby Carscallen was recently selected as the paramedic of the year by a national organization. Carscallen, emergency medical services division chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, will receive the national award at the Emergency Medical Services World Expo in New Orleans. The award was presented by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and EMS World. … University of Idaho undergraduate Matthew Rafferty wants to know if an animal’s dietary habits can be linked to the formation of new species. He spent a month in southeast Africa searching for clues. Rafferty traveled with UI doctoral candidate Hallie Walker and assistant professor Ryan Long to Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park to sample segments of antelope horn and hopefully glean insight into the species’ lifelong dietary habits.
2015 Five years ago today
Local author and 18-year Pullman resident Kayla Dawn Thomas writes contemporary women’s fiction. Her first novel, “Swept Up,” was released in spring of 2014. She grew up in Weiser, Idaho, and attended Washington State University in 2003. Instead of going through a publisher, she started her own publishing company and hired an editor and cover designer. … Shirley Normington has lived in the same small home on Fiddler’s Ridge Loop for 71 years. Normington said years ago, the neighbors used to all get together at the house, push all the furniture to the side of the rooms and play fiddles, violins and banjos all night long. Music sessions aren’t a normal occurrence anymore, but the sense of community is still there. Recently, Normington said the entire loop got together, old and new neighbors, for a covered-dish dinner. Somehow she became the official storyteller for the event, she said.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman Disposal and city leaders are looking into ways to keep one of the most populated areas of town, College Hill, cleaned up. President of the disposal service, Devon Felsted said come spring, residents on the hill who don’t currently use Dumpsters can look forward to new wheeled trash cans. The cans, comparable in size to the trash cans about 500 residents now provide for themselves, also will have fixed lids permanently fastened to the cans. … Moscow’s inaugural Hogfest event took place in the parking lot of the Plantation Bar, Chinese Village and Palouse Country Sports. The event included a rib cook-off, a survivor’s dessert, motorcycle show-and-shine, silent and live auctions, raffles and live music throughout the day. Nearly $10,000 was raised for the Cancer Resource Center located in Gritman Medical Center.