2020 One year ago today
After less than a year in operation, Tri-State convenient care clinics in Lewiston and Moscow will shutter their doors this week. Rebecca Mann, director of marketing and communications for Tri-State Memorial Hospital, said the clinics, located in the Rosauers grocery stores in Lewiston and Moscow, failed to meet original expectations. The goal was to provide medical service with little or no waiting time at the clinics. … Moscow’s public bus system will add a third fixed route this fall on the southeast side of Moscow if the federal grant money applied for by the system is approved. SMART Transit Executive Director Dan Gray said the proposed route would include stops at or near Joseph Street, White Avenue, Alturas Park, Indian Hills Drive, The Grove apartment complex and Public Health-Idaho North Central District on East Palouse River Drive.
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow School Board voted to move forward with a plan to extend its current half-day kindergarten program to full-time. The change is expected to cost the district an average of $245,000 annually in additional teacher salaries, as it will create the need for four full-time equivalent certified positions. The option will become available during the 2016-17 academic year. … The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department’s newly refurbished ambulance is an embodiment of school spirit — of the K-12 kind. The department, which is staffed fully by volunteers and student resident firefighters and emergency medical personnel, added the Moscow Bear machine to its garage about three weeks ago and will celebrate its arrival during a 7 p.m. meeting tonight. “If it was a boat we’d probably break a bottle of champagne over it,” Division Chief Dave Reynolds said. “Since it’s an ambulance we might use an IV bag.”
2011 10 years ago today
Latah County resident Sharon Trautwein recently spent two weeks in the mountainous Asian nation of Nepal. Trautwein, 35, decided to help build a hostel for young women living in Nepal’s Solukhumbu region after budget cuts eliminated her adjunct faculty position at the University of Idaho. Because families struggle to find safe and affordable housing near the higher-level schools, about 70 percent of female students quit school rather than make the trek between home and class each day, according to Edge of Seven and The Small World, the organizations with which Trautwein worked. … Jimmy Heath has played many tunes in his 84 years. As a composer and arranger, he crafted songs for jazz legends like Chet Baker, Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie. As a recording artist, he played on more than 100 albums. And as a performer, he helped define the tenor saxophone and the bounding sound of the 1940s known as Bebop. But at his Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival clinic Wednesday, Heath assumed perhaps his most-cherished role, that of teacher.