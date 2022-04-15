2021 One year ago
The woman representing Colfax in the Mrs. Washington pageant said there is a misconception that the contest is all about the gowns, swimsuits and what happens on stage. “What goes on behind the scenes is a lot of volunteer work,” Lorien Smith said. “These women are really involved in their communities.” Smith, 38, helps her community by volunteering as an EMT with the Colfax Fire Department. She spends the rest of her time homeschooling her two children and working as a part-time photographer. ... Sports teams across the country quickly characterize the 2020-21 season with terms like “adversity,” “challenging” and “different.” Even for the best teams, they hold true. That includes the Washington State volleyball team, which despite a roster full of underclassmen and a condensed, delayed conference-only season that included multiple two-week breaks with no games, is back in the NCAA tournament. “It’s been an interesting year, lots of changes and stops and starts and unknowns,” Cougars coach Jen Greeny said.
2017 Five years ago
Close to 300 children cheered Sunday as a helicopter flew over the tree line at the Living Faith Fellowship Church in Pullman and, over the course of five passes, dropped 1,500 eggs and more than 200 pounds of candy. The hundreds of children were forced to impatiently wait as the helicopter made all of its passes, dropping eggs and candy each time. As the last egg fell from the sky during the Fifth Annual Helicopter Egg Drop, a boy in the crowd yelled, “Fire in the hole.” ... Eleven years after first inspiring him to take up running, Allen’s sister convinced him to fly to Baton Rouge for the Louisiana Marathon — a qualifying run for the Boston Marathon, the largest and most famous 26.2-mile race in the country. Though it was only his third full marathon, Allen returned from Louisiana having earned a berth in the 2017 Boston event. Still a Genesee resident, Allen, now 56, works for Avista Utilities out of Pullman. As a part of his weekly routine, he drives to Lewiston every Saturday morning to train, and there he never fails to see fellow 2017 Boston Marathon qualifier Brian Ringle doing the same. Both local men make their Boston debut today in the 121st running of the venerable course.
2012 10 years ago
The sun was shining on the University of Idaho campus as about 150 students gathered at the library for a day of house painting, even though many had never done so before. “OK, is anybody here a professional painter?” called out Marissa Moreschini, house manager of a project on Courtney Street. UI has held its Paint the Palouse service project for more than a decade, said Amanda Mollet, assistant director for Residence Life. Students spend the day painting the entire exterior of a Moscow home for residents who cannot do so themselves. ... Bonnie Hoffman left Pullman 14 years ago to live in Redondo Beach, Calif., with her husband, but she is still connected to Washington and Washington State University in big ways. She found herself working long hours at Swilly’s in 1995 while also attending WSU for a Bachelor of Arts in English. Battling exhaustion and hunger was difficult during double shifts. So, she started baking bite-size cookies at home. But rather than using butter, flour and other normal ingredients for the standard definition of cookies, she developed ones with grains, oats, nuts and a bit of coffee to keep her alert. Part of Hoffman’s focus with Survival Cookies is to make them hyper-local and organic, with a particular emphasis on giving back. Hoffman came to Pullman for Mom’s Weekend to launch the business officially after three years of efforts, and the cookies she brought with her this time had Chukar Rainier cherries and 12,000 Rain Gardens coffee blend in them.