2019 One year ago today
The Whitman County Commissioners approved an ordinance enacting a six-month moratorium on businesses that produce, process or sell marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Whitman County. Cannabis-related businesses that already exist will still be allowed to operate, but they will not be permitted to expand. … The Moscow City Council — with a 5-1 vote — approved a conditional-use permit that will allow New Saint Andrews College to designate an unregulated parking lot on South Jackson Street for its students and employees during regular business hours. Councilor Anne Zabala was the dissenting vote.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington state sees no use for 37.3 miles of railroad north and east of Pullman, according to the just-released 2015 Palouse River and Coulee City Rail System Strategic Plan. The 37.3 miles of rail includes 19 miles of railroad connecting Pullman and Colfax, as well as about 18 miles of rail from Fallon, halfway between Palouse and Pullman. … Magar E. Magar, owner of Syringa Mobile Home Park, was ordered to hand over $7,600 in fines unpaid since mid-December. He was also told to present information detailing his finances to the attorneys representing residents who filed a class action against him for water and wastewater system problems.
2010 10 years ago today
Whitman County has another hurdle to clear before wind turbine developers can set up their towers in this corner of Washington. A pair of appeals at the county superior court that could halt turbine development were stalled when Superior Court Judge David Frazier said he required more time on a decision. … A planned student rally on protesting state budget cuts at Washington State University did not happen. Instead, students held a small informational event about cuts affecting higher education. Lauren Price, a senior and member of the Education Access Coalition, said the student group decided not to have a rally due to the legal aspects of such an event.
1995 25 years ago today
Students as Franklin Elementary School in Pullman come to the school speaking many different languages. By the time they leave they will have had instruction in two: English and Spanish. All Franklin students are given weekly Spanish language instruction. Known as “Compañeros,” or Partners, the program is taught with students from WSU’s School of Education. … A newly formed property rights group has decided to donate the $1,500 toward the anti-aquifer designation fight that Whitman County commissioners refused to write a check for. It’s a move that a local environmental group categorized as a waste of money.