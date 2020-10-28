2019 One year ago today
The UI could have its first solar array online and feeding power to campus buildings as soon as next spring, so long as fundraising goes as planned. Spearheaded by UI’s student-led Sustainability Center, the effort seeks to install nearly 400 solar panels on the rooftop of the school’s Integrated Research and Innovation Center. … Police are investigating a fire, vandalism and theft that reportedly occurred last week at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on East First Street in Moscow. According to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt, a synthetic plant was reportedly lit on fire, damaging the carpet and a desk at the church. Graffiti was discovered on the reader board inside the church, a Bible was torn apart and a can of lighter fluid was left behind, he said.
2015 Five years ago today
The results of a recent study at WSU may lead to a new tool in diagnosing autism — a simple eye exam. Speech-language pathologist Georgina Lynch led the study during the past year. Lynch said she has a 17-year history of working clinically with individuals with autism of varying degrees of severity. It was through this work she noticed something that led to the beginning of the study. “The pupils of kids with autism appear to be continually dilated and it appeared to have something to do with the central nervous system,” Lynch said. … University of Idaho football coach Paul Petrino gathered his team in front of the student section, stood on a chair, silenced the crowd and awarded the game ball from the 27-13 homecoming victory over Louisiana-Monroe to Jace Malek, the fullback who signed with the Vandals in February days before he was diagnosed with bone cancer.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman Schools Superintendent Paul Sturm said a $1,000 check from Walmart made out to PHS is intended to help out in the face of budget reductions. It has not been decided what the donation will be specifically used for. Walmart made the donation during the company’s VIP event at its new location in Pullman. The Pullman High School Booster Club also donated $15,000 to PHS for a new piano. Sturm said the club has been putting aside $5,000 annually the past few years in anticipation of a performing arts need.