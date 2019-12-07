2018 One year ago today
Even though it will be years before he can call himself MD, John Tokle is already focused on saving lives. Graduating from the University of Idaho, Tokle, 21, studied microbiology while training and serving as an emergency medical technician with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, but he still managed to obtain his degree in just 3½ years. … Internet service at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport may not be as fast as passengers would like, and the airport is hoping to fix that sooner rather than later. The airport relies on internet provided by First Step through a microwave antenna located on Moscow Mountain. The Wi-Fi is sufficient enough for the airport staff to conduct their daily business, but it is less than ideal when the terminal is filled with waiting passengers.
2014 Five years ago today
Santa Claus rode in on his giant Appaloosa horse Saturday morning to the delight of children at the annual holiday open house at the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow. Santa’s horse, Shadow, a female Appaloosa in her late 20s, is the prized possession of the museum and Appaloosa horse club. … About six months ago, Gritman Medical Center installed a 3D mammography system that has since helped remove breast cancer from five Palouse women. The use of 3D mammography coupled with the new Computer Aided Detection software contributed to a 150 percent increase in detection rates at the hospital.
2009 10 years ago today
A 31-year-old Moscow man is in custody and stands accused of striking two pedestrians in separate intersections on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman. The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., when the man allegedly struck one pedestrian in a crosswalk in front of Gannon-Goldsworthy Hall. Police said he continued driving and struck another pedestrian in front of McCoy Hall before stopping about a block and half later. … The Moscow City Council adopted the city’s first comprehensive plan rewrite since 1999 following a meeting that lasted more than four hours. The council voted 4-2 to keep maps of a proposed ring road/bypass concept in the plan, with outgoing council members Bill Lambert and John Weber voting for removal.
1994 25 years ago today
A city of Pullman proposal to redesign the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and the Pullman-Moscow Highway has been delayed by failure of two railroads to agree on consolidating their tracks. Negotiations between Burlington Northern and the Palouse River railroads to consolidate tracks between Pullman and Moscow fell through around Thanksgiving. … Soil Conservation Service offices in Pullman and St. John will close and those services will be moved to Colfax under restructuring of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The restructuring, if approved, will leave Washington with 34 served centers — down from 49.