2020 One year ago
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is working to launch a mobile crisis response unit in Moscow that would allow mental health professionals to take over for law enforcement officers at the scene of a mental health crisis. IDHW Region 2 Behavioral Health Program Manager Teresa Shackelford said during a virtual panel discussion that the state agency is rolling out mobile crisis response units across the state.
2016 Five years ago
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and despite the largest workload in the world, Santa Claus is coming to town again this year. Santa made a quick stop in Moscow, where he is preparing for Sensitive Santa, an event in which children with special needs or sensory issues will be able to sit one-on-one with him and let him know all about their Christmas wishes.
2011 10 years ago
Moscow Police Officer Phil Gray says he’s excited about the challenges he faces resurrecting a school resource officer program after a three-year hiatus caused by decreased funding. His excitement is financed by a nearly $421,000 grant from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the U.S. Department of Justice.