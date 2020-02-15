2019 One year ago today
When the snow falls, the operations staff at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has an hour to clear the runway for aircraft. With a crew of people who can work around the clock if needed and giant equipment on hand to handle such challenges, Airport Director Tony Bean said the airport is up to the task. The maximum acceptable amount of dry snow — or “contaminate” as the Federal Aviation Administration calls it — allowed on the runway is 1-2 inches. … Three cats and one dog died in a recreational vehicle that caught fire off Carmichael Road on the eastern edge of the Moscow city limits. Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said the woman who lived in the roughly 20-foot RV suffered minor smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.
2015 Five years ago today
The busy but cheerful atmosphere of Mr. Leon’s Academy of Hair Design was filled suddenly with song Saturday as the Romeos, one of two local barbershop quartets, arrived to serenade employee Jared Wolfe for Valentine’s Day. … Moscow city councilors will hear about the need for major repairs of the roof at Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. Tom Grundin, the city’s parks and facilities manager and community forestry administrator, said that an inspection report showed that until repairs are completed, the building is structurally unsafe for the public, and closure of the facility was required.
2010 10 years ago today
The Washington State University Department of Physics and Astronomy is accepting donations to replace the Spitz A3 star projector at the WSU Planetarium. Michael L. Allen, a senior instructor in the department and director of the WSU Planetarium, said the projector was last replaced in 1966. … A Canadian mining company that plans to construct an open-pit clay mine near Bovill is becoming frustrated with the pace of negotiations. I-minerals had hoped to begin work at the site starting in 2009. However, company executive Lamar Long said uncertainty over securing a surface lease from the Idaho Department of Lands for a processing plant continue to push the target date back.
1995 25 years ago today
Pullman City Council narrowly approved a modified version of a State Street widening project, giving the go-ahead to widen part of State Street — but not the most hotly contested part of the residential street. A city staff proposal to widen State Street between Park and Ture streets last summer enraged many State Street residents who protested the removal of trees. … A Lapwai High School bus carrying 25 students rolled off of Highway 95 south of Moscow this morning, injuring many aboard. The bus was on its side on the east side of the highway about seven miles south of Moscow. All passengers were taken to Gritman Medical Center. Most had suffered minor injuries, but there were a few with more serious head and neck injuries.