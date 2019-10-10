2018 One year ago today
The Washington State Attorney General’s Office completed its inventory last week of untested sexual assault kits throughout the state and of the 6,460 untested kits, 104 were from Whitman County. Of more than 200 police departments in the state, the Pullman Police Department ranked 16th, with 79 untested kits. Spokane, ranked No. 1, reportedly had the highest number of untested kits at 884. … A wizard donning a pointy white wool hat, gray robe and a long white beard dazzled about 40 University of Idaho students, children and adults with multiple magical chemistry demonstrations at the UI Shattuck Arboretum Amphitheater in Moscow. The demonstrations were part of the 40th anniversary celebration of UI’s fire ecology and management program, one of the oldest wildfire education and science programs of its kind in the country.
2014 Five years ago today
Several businesspeople, politicians and community members congregated in Moscow for the Palouse Knowledge Corridor to see what may be the next big product idea. Among the presenters was Ed Robertson, who seemed to impress the audience with his idea for a new sports ankle brace. Robertson, a physical therapist at Pullman Regional Hospital, has been developing a prototype for his product, the Badger Brace, throughout the past decade in the basement of his Colton home. … A.B. McDonald Elementary School movement specialist Stephanie Sant had her hands full as she guided 45 acts and 95 students through a dress rehearsal of the school’s 2014 Talent Show, which took place later that evening. Lines of energetic first- through fifth-graders fidgeted on either side of the stage at Moscow High School, awaiting their turn in the spotlight.
2009 10 years ago today
Officials at UI and WSU are scratching their heads over the results of a national survey released this week that ranks both schools relatively low in campus sustainability. Colleges and universities were graded in nine categories, ranging from climate change and energy, to student involvement and endowment transparency. WSU earned a C grade this year, down from last year’s B-minus, while UI currently stands at a D-plus, down from a C last year. … Latah County officials say they are still planning to acquire space in the Moscow Federal Building despite recent concerns over security issues. This summer, the county was one signature away from leasing 2,000 square feet of office space on the third floor of the Moscow Federal Building at 220 E. Fifth St. However, questions over how security issues would affect public access to the building caused the county to have second thoughts.