2020 One year ago today
Hundreds of people gobbled up dozens of delectable dishes prepared by international students at the UI International Programs Office 22nd annual Cruise the World event at the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom. The noisy scene was packed with people like Heather Heward, who brings her children every year to help them gain perspective on what life is like outside Moscow. … The Moscow High boys basketball team prides itself on its defense and saw that pay off as the Bears held nonleague opponent Coeur d’Alene to 10 first-half points en route to a 46-32 boys’ basketball win. Leading the way for the Bears were Benny Kitchell (19 points), Ben Postell (eight rebounds, five assists), Brayden Decker (eight points) and Blake Buchanan (eight rebounds).
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow City Council adopted a water conservation plan that will include rebates for installing more efficient toilets and replacing lawns. It will also provide landscape guidebooks to customers. The changes were recommended by staff at an annual cost of $69,320, eventually saving the city 66.5 million gallons of water each year. … Dave Ackley flung himself into the art of building instruments even though he didn’t have any previous experience in carpentry or instrument design. Over time, Ackley’s hobby became a small business, and the self-taught luthier can’t stop working on his craft. He now runs DA Stringed Instruments out of a small shop in his house and another shop in Deary.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ 2011 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Advocacy Steering Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC federal policy positions in the areas of energy, clean air, solid and hazardous waste, water quality and supply, national wetlands, and endangered species, according to a news release.