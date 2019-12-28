2018 One year ago today
Despite legal challenges at the state and federal level, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is moving ahead with a citizen-directed Medicaid expansion effort. The measure directs the state to expand Medicaid eligibility rules to include anyone earning less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level. … Pullman’s population continues to climb, and the city in 2018 saw its third-highest amount of construction activity in its history. Pullman issued 673 construction permits in 2018 for a total valuation of $104 million, according to the Pullman Planning Department. The numbers are down from two consecutive record years of construction in 2016 and 2017.
2014 Five years ago today
DaVonte Lacy has certainly had his share of off shooting nights, posting sub-30 percent performances from the field on five occasions this season, including a combined 2 of 12 from long range in his last three games. But on a cold, snowy afternoon in Pullman, the senior guard’s game was certainly on, and his hot shooting propelled the Cougars past UC-Davis 90-83 in front of a modest crowd of 1,401 in Beasley Coliseum. Washington State’s leading scorer finished with 22 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc, attributing his strong performance to his ability as of late to hone in solely on basketball.
2009 10 years ago today
Dick Zollars loves the feeling of skiing on fresh snow. The 63-year-old Washington State University chemical engineering professor has spent the past 19 years combining his passion for skiing with volunteer work, serving as a member of the ski patrol. For about 15 days every ski season, Zollars packs up his first-responder gear and skis, bundles up in his red ski patrol jacket and heads from Pullman to Lookout Pass on the Idaho-Montana border with his wife, Diane. On the mountain, Zollars rushes to the aid of injured skiers and snowboarders. He begins his days by sweeping the slopes, searching for obstacles in the 30 minutes before the lifts open.
1994 25 years ago today
In January, the Idaho Department of Insurance will expand access to health insurance for individuals who have had to wait for coverage. The new Individual Health Insurance Availability Act allows people who have lived in Idaho for six months to maintain coverage while changing plans. … While creating a county public defenders office would cost Latah County more money, attorney Michael Henegen said he feels that’s what the county commissioners should do. The county contracts defence cases to private practices. A county public defender’s office would do away with extra compensation requests. Henegen said it would cost more than the current $100,000 per year.