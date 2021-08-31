2020 One year ago today
Owners of Slice Pizzeria and Taphouse are planning around $1.4 million in renovations that will add two stories of commercial and residential space on top of two buildings located on the corner of Washington and Second streets in Moscow. Owner Matt Becker said he and his wife and co-owner, Rebekah Becker, always planned to improve the properties but the project was moved from the back burner after statewide closures related to COVID-19 began to bite. Becker said plans include another commercial space and a luxury apartment on top of a neighboring restaurant, at 115 E. Second St., which is also owned by the Beckers and was the former Hoof and Trotter restaurant.
2016 Five years ago today
A 45-year-old Pullman man suspected of burglarizing more than a dozen storage units in recent months in Pullman and throughout Whitman and Latah counties was arrested after a passerby allegedly spotted him inside a storage unit in Oakesdale. A person driving by the mini storage reported to police he had spotted a man sifting through his property inside his storage unit. The driver’s description of the man and his vehicle led deputies to the suspect’s residence, where they allegedly found 39 firearms — five of which were confirmed stolen from a storage unit in Moscow — and more than 100 other items reported stolen from storage units throughout Whitman County and Moscow. … The Moscow Police Department plans to step up enforcement on football game days in the parking lots outside the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, which were recently declared alcohol-free zones by the Idaho State Board of Education. The new rules and how well they can be enforced will be put to test this week, when the Vandals host Montana State.
2011 10 years ago today
The Pullman City Council adopted a moratorium prohibiting collective medical marijuana gardens in the city for six months. The moratorium will provide time for city staff to research and evaluate the need for zoning or licensing of collective gardens, and also review the effect of federal law on the state laws that allow medical marijuana use, said City Attorney Laura McAloon. During the six months, city staff must develop a plan to study the issue and provide City Council with recommendations. A public hearing must be scheduled within 60 days, McAloon said. ... Demolition of the Sack Warehouse on West Sixth Street in Moscow will take place next week after being found structurally unsound and at risk of collapse earlier this year. The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency purchased the building and the land it sits on in 2010 for redevelopment as part of the city’s Legacy Crossing Urban Renewal District redevelopment plan, but an assessment of the warehouse by a private engineer in May determined 75 percent of its roof trusses were failing, and a subsequent determination by a city building official in June stated the building must either be repaired on demolished.