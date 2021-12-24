2020 One year ago
More than 100 babies born at Gritman Medical Center will be wrapped in warm blankets thanks to a recent Moscow High School graduate. With the help of others, Katrine Cornwall, 18, made 104 baby blankets for the Gritman Family Birth Center as part of her BSA Eagle Scout Service Project. She dropped off the blankets at the Moscow hospital. Cornwell is a freshman at the University of Idaho and her project was completed as part of Scouts BSA girls Troop 333. ... For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak on Main in Pullman has been offering free meals to the public once a week to help anyone who might be struggling to afford food during the difficult year. Owner Frank Maryott said the restaurant realized people were not the only community members who needed help. Maryott said if people have a tough time feeding themselves, then they likely are having difficulty affording food for their pets. In response, Oak on Main recently set up a table outside that serves as a free pet food pantry. The public is encouraged to take what they need or leave behind pet food they want to donate.
2016 Five years ago
Most trees throughout Moscow are bare, save snow, and in some cases, mittens, hats and other winter clothing. The garments are part of an effort by several community members to ensure those who cannot afford warm clothes don’t go cold during the Palouse’s frigid winter months. Many of the items placed were done so by those affiliated with the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse at 420 E. Second St. in Moscow. ... Moscow’s Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center during the week before Christmas is a quiet place. Some children work busily at decorating cookies while others cuddle into soft cushions for a little relaxing television. If not for a pile of colorfully penned, printed and decorated letters to Santa Claus on a side table, few would guess the warm, unassuming building is one of Moscow’s major hubs for North Pole correspondence from mailboxes the city put up in several places around town a couple of months ago. These letters are far from a quick scribble to the man up north.
2011 Ten years ago
Organizers of this year’s Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse worried early that the down economy would hamper sales, but found just the opposite, taking in a 24 percent increase over last year’s benefit. The market was formed three years ago. Local nonprofits apply for space during the Light up the Night parade, and offer charitable gifts starting at $5 that people can buy in their loved ones’ names. This year also saw the largest number of nonprofits at 27. ... Nicole Knott isn’t the tallest girl on the court. She’s not the fastest or most talented either, but she just might be the hardest-working. The Troy girls’ basketball team has had a lot of success this year. At 9-2, Troy is in third place in the Whitepine League behind Lapwai and Prairie. Knott’s play has been a big part of the Trojans’ success. “Her strengths are her athleticism and her motor,” Snodgrass said.