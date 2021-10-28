2020 One year ago today
Secondary students in the Potlatch School District returned to classes to a schedule that more closely resembles school days before the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of attending four classes on the days the students attend school, the high school has reverted back to seven periods a day. Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the change will increase the amount of in-person contact students get with their teachers, a move that is beneficial to student learning. ... Trees across the Palouse were put under unusual strain following heavy, damp snowfall. While Pullman, Moscow and Washington State University say their trees were not left untouched, none reported the kind of damage seen on the UI’s Moscow campus. In an email, UI Arboretum Superintendent Paul Warnick said it’s some of the worst damage he’s seen in 20 years.
2016 Five years ago today
In an effort to encourage residents to experience nature and keep them from being sucked into their electronic devices, Scotty Cornelius, 72, is shoveling and chiseling out trails in Pullman’s undeveloped pockets. Cornelius and his wife, Diane Cornelius, purchased a 3.5-acre space to the west of Lincoln Middle School for about $90,000 last year and immediately started creating a network of trails for public use. “If you can create pastoral, serene places in town, that’s important to the ambience of the town,” Cornelius said. “We have a lot of paved paths in Pullman, but we don’t have enough primitive paths.” ... Each year at the Idaho cross country state championships has been a learning experience for Moscow High’s Josh Corgatelli. The senior runner will make his fourth appearance at Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, hoping to bring with him the knowledge he gained from his previous trips. “I’ve obviously learned from my freshman and sophomore year not to, like, slack off and to really put forward effort before the race starts,” said Corgatelli, who took first place at the District I-II championships last week. Corgatelli is one of 14 Bears (seven boys, seven girls) competing in the 4A race.
2011 Ten years ago today
The fact is James Peterson has never suited up for the Moscow Bears football team, but good luck finding someone to question the team manager’s membership after four years on the job.”I don’t think any of us even look at him like he’s a manager — he’s a member of our football team,” Moscow coach John Sheaff said of the senior. “He does everything. You tell him ‘Hey, we need this piece of equipment,’ boom, it’s done. ‘Hey, will you go grab those footballs?’ Boom, it’s done.” For those who have yet to get to know Peterson, he may at first seem shy and reserved, attributable to a rare genetic syndrome, Sotos Syndrome, from which he suffers. Because of the affliction, Peterson displays symptoms of mild autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and myopia and strabismus, both eye disorders. However, to his teammates, Peterson is the happy, dedicated team manager with a smile plastered across his face, always waiting on the sidelines with something positive to say — even after those bonehead plays that have coaches screaming.