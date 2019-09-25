2018 One year ago today
For those on the Palouse who can’t travel the world, Festival Dance Academy is bringing the world to them, one performance at a time. Festival Dance is the product of the talents of two University of Idaho students in 1972. The company was invited to teach classes at the University of Idaho and has been in residence at the university since 1974. The original dance company, Ballet Folk of Moscow, moved to Boise, but the residency agreement with UI continued. … With the Pullman Good Food Co-op inching toward establishing a physical store, the Moscow Food Co-op Board of Directors said it will halt efforts to expand to a second location in Pullman.
2014 Five years ago today
Western Pacific Timber Co. has sent draft legislation to members of the Idaho congressional delegation that would authorize the proposed upper Lochsa land exchange. But it got a lukewarm reception from U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and Congressman Raúl Labrador. Both Risch and Labrador sit on committees that have jurisdiction over legislation regarding federal land. … Democratic 5th District congressional candidate Joe Pakootas’ interest in government started in high school, he told a crowd of around 50 people Wednesday at the Washington State University Foley Institute. For a class assignment, curious about a part of his culture he knew very little about, the American Indian from Inchelium, Wash., decided to look at tribal government, he said.
2009 10 years ago today
The United Nations isn’t at the top of most students’ wish lists when it comes to summer vacation destinations, but the organization provided a taste of a tropical island’s culture and politics for one University of Idaho undergraduate this summer. Ben Donahue, a 21-year-old international studies and Spanish major, lived in New York City this summer while he interned for the Fiji Mission to the United Nations from the first week of June through the middle of August. … Josh Dean wasn’t entirely sure he had ever eaten squash before. Dean was a judge for the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s third annual Squash Cook-Off at the 1912 Center, where participants brought more variations of the vegetable than Dean ever thought possible.
1994 25 years ago today
The Pullman Police Officer’s Guild has filed six grievances that were heard by an independent arbitrator this year. Among them were grievances over the dress code, over whether officers can privately contract their services, and over alleged promotional bias on behalf of the city. City Supervisor John Sherman said the city prefers not to air private grievances to the public because it may have a detrimental effect on the employee in question. … In the midst of his sixth season as Washington State’s head football coach, Mike Price has his poker face nearly perfected. Early in Price’s Cougar career, today’s matchup, which will be against UCLA at the Rose Bowl might have caused a minor uproar around the Palouse.