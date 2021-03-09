2020 One year ago today
Whitepine League Division I stalwarts Lapwai and Potlatch — the state’s top two ranked teams for the past two months — seemed destined to close out their combative season series with a final, state-tournament showdown, but both were heartbroken in tight semifinal losses. Despite their letdowns, the Wildcats and Loggers made the game at Caldwell’s Vallivue High School feel like it was for a championship. Lapwai got the final word, assembling a superb second half and maintaining the lead to win 62-49, evening the 2019-20 rivalry at two wins apiece and claiming its second consecutive third-place finish.
2016 Five years ago today
The 18-year-old Moscow man who pleaded guilty to causing more than $36,000 worth of property damage with a BB gun this summer was released from jail after the alleged probation violations he was being held on were withdrawn, pending his behavior during the next 60 days. The man pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the state to one count of felony malicious injury to property for shooting out the windows of 36 vehicles and 15 businesses with a BB gun while he drove around Moscow with a juvenile boy. … The Moscow Farmers market saw more than $1.17 million in sales in 2015, according to the market’s annual report, which was presented to the Moscow City Council. The total was roughly $15,000 more than 2014 sales and more than double the $563,000 the market saw in 2013. According to the report, the American Farmland Trust also voted the Moscow Farmers Market the No. 1 farmers market in Idaho for the fifth year in a row, and one of the top 25 in the nation.
2011 10 years ago today
At about 1:30 a.m in Friendship Square, a young woman stood atop the fountain with more than 100 balloons strapped to her back. An assistant clipped off a balloon from the more than 10-foot-tall balloon tower and handed them out one by one to the masses gathered around. She was one of many at Moscow Mardi Gras, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, and featured five bands at five local bars. All of the proceeds from Moscow Mardi Gras benefit local youth charities. … A few students, faculty and staff at WSU became concerned about a theme party they deemed racist. A student or students had planned a theme party “Vatos Lokos Party.” The theme party was being promoted on a Facebook page where it encouraged students to take part. Vatos Locos is a name for a Mexican gang. Several student messages were left on the page expressing concerns that the theme party was offensive. The page was taken down.