Kieran Hampson, of Pullman, took first place in the under-18 division at a Professional Disc Golf Association tournament at The Oaks Disc Golf Course in Mokeno, Ill. The 16-year-old threw a 230-foot ace (hole-in-one) on Hole 18 of the first round, which tied him for first and earned him $100. It was the only ace of the tournament. ... When the lightning-caused fires that would become the Snake River Complex south of Lewiston roared to life earlier this month, fuels were dry, the weather was scorching hot and, like so many places in the West, the landscape was unusually receptive to flames.“It’s the first time I have seen that since I have worked here in the past 15 years and the first time (anyone has seen it) since 1967 — so some pretty unprecedented fire behavior,” Jeremiah Miller, fire warden on the Craig Mountain Area of the Idaho Department of Lands said.
Former Latah County Commissioner Tom Stroschein says he was once the “sheep king of Idaho.” That was a crucial title to hold when former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus appointed Stroschein to the office of State Sheep Commissioner in the 1970s. At the time, sheep ranching was a staple of Idaho’s economy, although today there are just a dozen sheep herders left in the state, Stroschein said. While the best days for sheep herders in Idaho are likely in the past, Stroschein is hopeful that is not the case for his political party — the Democrats. Stroschein officially retired from office in 2014, when his final term on the Latah County Board of County Commissioners ended but will remain active in politics. ... Taylor McCoy has often created a splash at Pullman High with her swift backstroke, but now the standout swimmer will be taking her talents a mile and a half down the road. After more than a decade of training, McCoy joins Washington State next month. The Greyhound swimmer first found herself interested in the sport when she watched Michael Phelps collect eight gold medals during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
As youth slowly disappears through the passing years, many athletes choose to shelve their talent along with countless dusty medals earned decades ago. For Pullman Comets Track Club competitors Jeff Schaller, 64, and Sue Hinz, 62, age is just another challenge to overcome. To prove it, the two earned a total of nine gold medals at the Seattle Masters Track and Field Classic. ... Brush Creek Creamery owner Webb French and his family approach dairy with a raw intensity, from the milk itself to the myriad varieties of hard and soft cheeses they produce. Relatively new to the local market, cheese making started in French’s family when his wife, Lisa, and family friend Rebeccah Salmeri started making it 13 years ago while living in Waco, Texas, teaching classes together at the sustainable agriculture school, Homestead Heritage, run by their church group there.