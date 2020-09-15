2019 One year ago today
Pullman city officials say improvements to Kruegel and Sunnyside parks are nearing completion. Recreation Superintendent Kurt Dahmen said one tennis court at Sunnyside has been converted into four pickleball courts, and another two were constructed over one of Kruegel’s existing tennis courts. He said four tennis courts — two at Sunnyside and two at Kruegel — were due for some upgrades and maintenance anyway, and it seemed like an ideal opportunity to bring pickleball to Pullman. … A 9-year-old Moscow boy reported missing was found safe, according to the Moscow Police Department. The boy, who has autism, was reported missing after attending the Latah County Fair, triggering an all-night search that brought in Latah County Sheriff’s deputies. The search concluded when the boy was recognized at a local Walmart. Police said the boy stayed the night at a friend’s house and had miscommunicated the arrangement with his parents.
2015 Five years ago today
The $1.8 million project to improve the Port of Whitman Business Air Center’s runway began the last week of July, and port officials say based on the project’s progress, they expect the airport to reopen in early October. The Port approved the work last year, which will repave the runway and widen it to 60 feet to conform to Federal Aviation Administration standards. … A Pullman-area man accused of shooting a gray wolf last October will face misdemeanor charges of unlawful taking of fish and wildlife, according to a statement from Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy. It is Tracy’s intention to dismiss the charges though if the defendant pays $100 in court costs and has no further fish and game violations for the next six months, according to the statement. By state law, it is a misdemeanor to shoot a wolf.
2010 10 years ago today
Access to higher education has become a growing concern as two years of deep cuts have reduced WSU’s student capacity. More seats should be available as early as 2012. That’s when the crop of large incoming classes from the past two years will start to graduate, said WSU Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management James Roche. … After about a year of deliberation and thousands of dollars in research, the Pullman City Council voted down a zone change for the Historic District on College Hill. The Pullman Planning Commission and planning department recommended the council not change the zone in the area, a recommendation all but one councilor heeded. College Hill Association Chair Alison Munch-Rotolo said passing the downzone would have protected the area from increased density and a decrease in houses that contribute to the historical neighborhood.