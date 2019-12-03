2018 One year ago today
Five University of Idaho Sigma Nu fraternity brothers went door-to-door collecting food in a neighborhood near Moscow Middle School in an effort to lessen hunger on the Palouse. About 35 other Sigma Nu brothers and hundreds of other volunteers joined them as part of the area’s largest single-day food drive — the 13th annual Palouse Cares Food Drive and Auctions. … Pullman’s annual tree lighting ceremony kicked off with a short costume run and ended with a visit from Santa Claus at Pine Street Plaza. Almost 30 children participated in the eighth annual YMCA of the Palouse Jingle Bell Fun Run.
2014 Five years ago today
More than 90 people attended an informational meeting at Martin Wellness Center in Moscow about starting up a community recovery center in Latah County. The center would be located in Moscow and open to anyone living in the county who requires help after recently completing rehabilitation from substance abuse and mental illness. … ‘Tis the season for the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Christmas Tree Raffle, and the halls are decked — not with boughs of holly — but with 13 fully decorated 4-foot trees. A bucket list-themed tree includes skydiving and zip-lining gift certificates, as well as a certificate for a ride along with an officer of the Pullman Police Department, while the Seas and Greetings tree provides its winner with a beach umbrella, blanket and chair, among other tropical items.
2009 10 years ago today
After about four years of debate and legal wrangling, crews are ready to break ground on the site of the Walmart Supercenter in Pullman. Construction on Walmart’s 24.7-acre site off Bishop Boulevard was stalled for years because of a lawsuit from the Pullman Alliance for Responsible Development. … Trevor and Sara Thistlewate had a promise fulfilled in downtown Moscow. Matt Thivierge, the children’s uncle, and his wife, Kimber, brought Trevor, 3, and Sara, 5, to the annual “Light Up the Night” evening holiday parade. Hundreds of community members braved freezing temperatures to begin the winter season at the family-friendly event.
1994 25 years ago today
The pending trial of a Spokane woman accused of duping a retired professor out of $48,000 hit another roadblock this week. The case came to court in October but was declared a mistrial after Whitman County Superior Court Judge Wallis Friel had emergency surgery and was unable to return. The trial was rescheduled but now faces an undetermined delay as the Washington State Court of Appeals reviews a decision to allow contested evidence in the case. .... The North Main Street Conoco station will likely reopen before a cleanup of gasoline that leaked into Moscow’s groundwater is complete. Another Conoco station in Moscow also was allowed to reopen while it finished cleaning up a spill, said Donnie Edwards with the state’s Division of Environmental Quality.