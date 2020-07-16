2019 One year ago today
A home collapsed on South Howard Street in Moscow. Workers were replacing the house’s basement and foundation when it fell into the hole. No one was injured in the collapse, according to Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson. Justin Goodwin with the city of Moscow’s building division said the house is a total loss and will be torn down. … The Moscow City Council decided to prohibit new colleges and universities downtown and to disallow the expansion of existing ones. The council approved an ordinance that does not permit “colleges, universities and professional schools” and “elementary and secondary schools” in the Central Business Zoning District, which essentially encompasses downtown.
2015 Five years ago today
Nearly 4 percent of Washington’s K-12 students are exempt from vaccination requirements due to personal or philosophical beliefs, compared to 1.2 percent for medical reasons, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The Washington State Medical Association is “extremely disappointed” Washington legislators failed to pass legislation removing the personal or philosophical vaccine exemption. … Local emergency responders spent the past week training in Pullman with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare for a catastrophic event on the Palouse. The goal of the FEMA Integrated Emergency Management Course was to help bring individuals from the university, city and county together and organize a joint response to a disaster.
2010 10 years ago today
Fifty science-minded teenagers from across the country are gathering for the University of Idaho’s Junior Engineering, Math and Science program. The two weeks of engineering and problem-solving classes will culminate in the JEMS Summer Transportation Institute, in which students will design working scale-models of energy-efficient vehicles meant to move people around urban areas and university campuses. … Pullman High School graduate Jen Sorensen has been playing golf for as long as she can remember. By 2010, she was an accomplished golfer, and during her tenure at PHS, she qualified for the state tournament all four years. During her senior year, Sorensen said she was looking to play golf and study at Lewis-Clark State College, and earlier this month she made it official by signing a letter of intent with the Warriors.