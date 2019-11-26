2018 One year ago today
Small shops made big business this weekend as local consumers turned out for Small Business Saturday, bolstering retail traffic along the Moscow and Pullman downtown corridors. The organization Buy Local Moscow spearheaded efforts to promote the event on the Idaho side of the border Saturday, offering shoppers a punch card that could be marked at participating stores to win modest rewards and a chance at the grand prize — an assemblage of gift cards and goods donated by local businesses. … Cougar pride took a hit following its Apple Cup loss at the hands of rival University of Washington, but local fans and those visiting from afar agree it’s still been an incredible season. Cindy Johnson and Shirley Sandoval, both Washington State University employees and Cougar fans, said the team’s two major barriers were hype and the dense, damp snow that began to fall soon after kickoff.
2014 Five years ago today
While people set new year’s resolutions to lose weight packed on during the holidays, grizzly bears are able to sleep all winter long and wake up nearly 100 pounds lighter. The 10 grizzly bears living on the WSU campus dozed off into their winter-long hibernation earlier this month, and other than a few wake ups during the next few months, they won’t be active again until early spring. … The USDA has presented grants in the amounts of $768,000 and $192,000 to the National Biodiesel Board and Regents of the University of Idaho. The funds will go to further a cooperative project by the entities, as well as to fund education and outreach activities in order to raise awareness of biodiesel fuel use among government and private entities.
2009 10 years ago today
Bev Bafus said the Sojourners’ Alliance Troy Food Bank almost ran out of food last month. Representatives of food banks on the Palouse say they will be able to make it through the end of this year, even with a large increase of people seeking services. But some are concerned about what will happen after the holidays. Annette Syms, president of the Pullman Child Welfare Food Bank, said the organization will have several food drives during the holidays, which will stock its shelves for the remaining of the year. … A gravel pit near Potlatch that was once the subject of nearly 40 hours of public testimony and deliberations among Latah County commissioners will find itself in front of commissioners and the public again.
1994 25 years ago today
Officials are still unsure what caused holding tanks to leak gasoline into Moscow’s groundwater and sanitary sewer system, but the prime suspect is old age. They know that somehow gasoline leaked from the underground holding tanks at the 340 N. Main St. Conoco station, but they don’t know what caused the tanks to leak, said Hudson Mann, hazardous materials compliance officer of the state Division of Environmental Quality. … Sunnyside Elementary School and the city of Pullman are getting a new gymnasium — and taxpayers may get tax cut in the process. The Pullman School Board has approved an agreement with the city of Pullman for shared use of the new gymnasium as Sunnyside. The agreement, approved by the board at a special session, will allow the city to use the gym after 3:30 p.m. and on weekends. In exchange, the district will receive $291,800 toward the cost of the facility.