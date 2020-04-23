2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho unveiled plans to begin a two-year fundraising and construction project for an $8 million meat science and innovation center. The new building will house Vandal Brand Meats and will replace the existing, outdated meat science building.
2015 Five years ago today
Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse is participating in Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with members and volunteers speaking at town meetings and events on university campuses, coffee shops and book clubs. The group wants to have its phone number available in every household. … Thanks to Jake Cillay’s one-hitter against East Valley, the Pullman High School baseball team is third in the league standings with a 4-5 mark in league play and a 4-6 record overall. West Valley is still the team to beat, though, with a 7-1 mark in the GNL.
2010 10 years ago today
A federal survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting devastating grasshopper infestations this summer in a handful of Western states, including Idaho. The survey predicts the ratio of grasshoppers mostly in southern Idaho could be as high as 15 per square yard. … Whitman County schools are preparing for a consolidated program review that looks at whether school districts are in compliance with federal law requirements under the No Child Left Behind Act. Pullman School District Assistant Superintendent Susana Reyes said four officials from the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will visit the district for a one-day review.