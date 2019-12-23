2018 One year ago today
Local governments and the University of Idaho have each committed $5,000 annually as part of a soon to be finalized cost-sharing maintenance agreement for the Latah Trail. The maintenance agreement comes a little more than a year after the final stretch of the 11-mile trail from Moscow to Troy was completed in October 2008. The city of Moscow, Latah County and UI each will contribute $5,000, while the city of Troy will contribute $2,000. The money was included in each of the entities’ budgets for the 2010 year. … The University of Idaho fell way below the Idaho State Board of Education’s target reserve range for fiscal year 2018 after it experienced a $21 million loss. The state board was presented audit reports during its Thursday meeting that showed UI was one of two institutions that didn’t meet the board’s 5 percent reserve target this year. The reserve money can be used to bridge “uneven cash flows,” according to information provided to the board.
2014 Five years ago today
Santa’s sleigh took the form of a fire truck for some Moscow families as part of the annual Christmas for Kids present drive. On their fifth night in a row helping deliver toys around town, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department members arrived at the Christmas for Kids shop complete with bunker gear and Santa hats. Presents were stacked ceiling high in the back of trucks and inside engine cabs as they headed out for a night of playing Santa. … Pullman and Moscow often feel like quiet and eerie ghost towns after the long lines of cars filled with Cougars and Vandals leave the Palouse for the holidays. But before that silence set in this year, some bumping bass music made for a loud night in Pullman. One party in particular had such loud, ongoing music the police responded four times throughout the evening, issued multiple citations and contacted landlords.
2009 10 years ago today
Low construction bids have allowed the Washington State Department of Transportation to bump up a U.S. Highway 195 repairing project to 2010. The department is scheduled to pave 195 from the Idaho-Washington border to Colton when the weather warms up in the spring. Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey said the resurfacing project couldn’t come soon enough.
1994 25 years ago today
The University of Idaho came through its 10-year accreditation review with flying colors. While athletics have been the topic of discussion for weeks with the proposed move to the Big West Conference, the university’s academic programs received a shot in the arm when the Commission on Colleges from the Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges unconditionally reaffirmed the UI’s accreditation. ... After stressing to Kendrick and Juliaetta residents that inclusion in an area of impact did not mean more power or automatic annexation, City Council members were not sure if they made their point. The Kendrick and Juliaetta city councils held a joint public hearing to discuss the proposed areas of impact for the two cities.