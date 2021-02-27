2020 One year ago today
Hyperspud Sports on Main Street in Moscow is for sale, owner Lauretta Campbell announced. The specialty outdoor gear store was founded in 1989 by John Crock and is one of downtown Moscow’s oldest businesses. Campbell bought the store after Crock died in 2014. … A group of community members are rallying support to save a 132-year-old historic building in downtown Palouse from demolition. The three-story, 18,000-square-foot St. Elmo’s Hotel building was built in 1888 and stands at 130 E. Main St. The building’s unreinforced masonry is no longer safe, and unless a new owner buys and rehabilitates St. Elmo’s, it will have to be torn down for safety reasons. It is listed for sale for $275,000. Restoring the building could cost as much as $1.2 million, said Palouse resident Jessie Twig-Harris.
2016 Five years ago today
Husband-wife duo Dr. Konrad Grzeszkowiak and Dr. Madison Snevily decided to strike out on their own with Full of Life Holistics Moscow Family Chiropractic Center in Moscow. The two opened their own business in Moscow’s Uma Center on South Jefferson Street. It’s a location that works well for them, they said, with the community center being a well-known location in town. … The Pullman Police Department has been awarded a $2,250 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to attend animal control training. Code enforcement officer Emily Johns will attend an animal control officer training academy run by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, Wash., in March, according to a police news release. Pullman police and code enforcement officers responded to more than 800 animal-related calls in 2015, according to the release.
2011 10 years ago today
Single-digit temperatures didn’t discourage about a hundred people — and several dogs — from participating in Gritman Medical Center’s Red Dress Run at the Palouse Mall in Moscow. It was the fifth year community members turned out to support Gritman’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, which helps patients recover from heart disease and surgery. … UI music composition major and saxophone player Andy Rayborn said he enjoys the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival because he gets to see live performances by musicians he had previously only heard on recordings. Given the average age of the crowd, it’s a good bet only a small portion of the audience at the final night of the 44th annual festival on Saturday had heard of Johnny Carson, much less the saxophonist who played in Carson’s “Tonight Show” band.