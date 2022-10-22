2021 One year ago

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is expected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth by the end of the year. The region’s largest hospital is one of 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and sites that will be included in ScionHealth along with 61 long-term acute care Kindred Healthcare hospitals, according to a news release issued by St. Joe’s. The change is happening as part of a previously announced acquisition of Kindred by LifePoint. ... The vice president for student affairs at Washington State University will retire Nov. 15 after being placed on leave nearly two months ago. Mary Jo Gonzales, who started in the position in 2017, led 22 departments and more than 500 staff in the division of student affairs on the Pullman campus.

