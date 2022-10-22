St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is expected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth by the end of the year. The region’s largest hospital is one of 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and sites that will be included in ScionHealth along with 61 long-term acute care Kindred Healthcare hospitals, according to a news release issued by St. Joe’s. The change is happening as part of a previously announced acquisition of Kindred by LifePoint. ... The vice president for student affairs at Washington State University will retire Nov. 15 after being placed on leave nearly two months ago. Mary Jo Gonzales, who started in the position in 2017, led 22 departments and more than 500 staff in the division of student affairs on the Pullman campus.
Clarkston couple Greg and Judy Schultz have been celebrating German culture and tradition since they were college students living in the German House at the University of Washington in Seattle years ago. There, the two bonded over a love of German culture and collected dozens of pins while touring with the Bavarian folk dance troupe, Enzian Schuhplatter. Greg wore the pins on a traditional Tyrolean hat, along with his traditional lederhosen, to celebrate the University of Idaho Lutheran Campus Ministry’s Oktoberfest at the 1912 Center. ... Seattle resident Alice Finch sees the world’s architecture in Lego bricks. Looking at the Moscow building that houses the Eureka! Palouse Tinkering and Tutoring Center at 509 S. Howard St., for example, Finch sees a specific color of green — what Lego calls “Sand Green.” “Everywhere I go, I see things in a brick form,” Finch told the Daily News.
John Zaffis wants to know about the ghost in your attic or storeroom, especially if it really bugs you. Zaffis, a collector of things paranormal and host of the Syfy channel’s popular series “Haunted Collector,” is seeking private homes and businesses in the Pullman area with haunted tales to tell for its 2013 season, which will be filming soon. The show’s director reached out to Pullman Chamber of Commerce last week to get the word out that they are interested in the area, and Vicki Leeper, the chamber’s tourism director, spread the word to the community. ... This general election, Zoe Cooley will enter the Troy Lions Community Center around 7 a.m. and spend more than 12 hours ushering in voters, answering questions, helping with last-minute registrations and counting ballots. “We’ll be lucky this election if we’re done by 9:30, I think,” said the senior judge for Precinct 29 in Troy. “It’s exhausting. Every time I finish, I get home and I think, ‘I’ve got to retire.’ ” Cooley has said this for several years and, at 80, she still accepts the challenge every election. “I can’t resist,” she said. She’s been a poll worker in Troy since before 1994, Cooley recalls.