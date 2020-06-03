2019 One year ago today
Rolly’s Ice Cream Parlor at 745 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, reopened its doors more than a month after a flood forced it to shut down for weeks of cleanup following the Missouri Flat Creek flooding. … Regional artists hosted by the Latah County Historical Society performed the poetry of Martin F. Tupper, a 19th century British poet, at the McConnell Mansion in Moscow.
2015 Five years ago today
Three Washington State athletes were placed on the 2015 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team by Phil Steele Magazine, the magazine released Monday. Redshirt-junior wide receiver Gabe Marks was placed on the second team, redshirt-senior left tackle Joe Dahl earned third-team honors and redshirt-senior wideout Dom Williams was selected to the fourth team. … The Pullman City Council passed a tax-sharing agreement with Whitman County. The agreement equally splits sales tax generated from new development anywhere surrounding the Pullman city limits and east along the corridor reaching north and south of Highway 270 to the Idaho state line.
2010 10 years ago today
Steve and Jay Prosser installed new playground equipment at Kiwanis Park in Moscow. … Folk singer Dan Maher performed a free concert outside Todd Hall on the Washington State University campus as part of WSU’s Student Entertainment Board’s Summer Concert Series.