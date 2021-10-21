2020 One year ago today
Cherle Poulson of Moscow has received the Idaho Recreation and Park Association’s 2020 Outstanding Individual award, according to a city of Moscow news release. Poulson has taught tone and stretch fitness classes for Moscow Parks and Recreation since 1985, including nine sessions per year with more than 12,600 participants through her 35-year tenure. ... Family Promise of the Palouse, having recently served its 82nd and 83rd families, is celebrating its seventh birthday this week with a weeklong fundraising event. Co-founder and chairman of FPP’s board of directors Bruce Pitman said the organization has a roughly 80-percent success rate connecting families with safe and secure housing, and having surpassed 80 families served is a milestone worth celebrating.
2016 Five years ago today
Potlatch teacher Leigh Wilson is getting a learning opportunity that most teachers can only dream about. For this entire school year, Wilson is on sabbatical as she takes an outside look at the education system. As part of the Making Mathematical Reasoning Explicit project at Washington State University and the University of Idaho, Wilson is using this year to observe math education strategies and implement methods to help students soak in the material better. ”What I realize is that the greatest thing this experience is giving me, teaching me, is how amazing it is to be able to share with others the things that have made such a difference in my own math practices as a teacher,” Wilson said.
2011 Ten years ago today
Three Moscow High School students will be spending this Thanksgiving far away from their families in Moscow, but they won’t be completely out of sight — they’ll be appearing on television screens all over the nation. Seniors Michael Allen and Korinna Meekhof and junior Mikaela Hannon were chosen to perform in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band that is heavily featured in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year’s band features more than 200 students from every state.The three MHS students will be the sole representatives of the state of Idaho when they make their parade debut.