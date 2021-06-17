2020 One year ago today
Hardware Brewing in Kendrick is one of five bars and taverns in Idaho facing potential fines or suspensions for allegedly violating the state’s coronavirus shutdown order. Morgan Lohman, whose family runs the brew pub, said they were given the choice between a $2,500 fine or 45-day suspension of their liquor license. The Alcohol Beverage Control Division of the Idaho State Police sent similar letters to four other businesses across the state earlier this month. The agency declined to name the establishments, saying any violations are still allegations. … The Pullman Lodging Tax Advisory Committee denied a grant request to fund temporary outdoor gathering spaces, called parklets, in downtown Pullman this summer. Committee members expressed concerns about the amount of the funding request, maintenance and using parking spaces for the parklets. The city came to the committee with a grant request for as much as $17,500 to build three parklets that are intended to attract pedestrians downtown.
2016 Five years ago today
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is hopeful all necessary environmental remediation work has finally been completed at the Sixth and Jackson streets property in Moscow to comply with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality standards, meaning Sangria Downtown LLC can continue moving forward on bids. During a URA meeting, George Skandalos, of Sangria Downtown LLC, spoke to the board on the status of the downtown construction project. . … One day Jenny Ford, executive director of the SMART Transit Center, noticed a man looking under one of the SMART Transit buses at the Moscow Intermodal Transit Center. The man was Andy Hagen, a Genesee resident with autism/Asperger syndrome, who loves everything about buses. Hagen, 38, draws buses, rides the SMART Transit buses and his mom even bought him a bus, which sits in their yard. The Moscow Intermodal Transit Center will feature six of Hagen’s bus drawings as part of an Artwalk reception and the “Poetry on the Buses Exhibit.”
2011 10 years ago today
After budgetary cuts and low staffing levels forced the Neill Public Library Board of Trustees to reduce operating hours from January to June during 2010, the library saw a 15 percent decrease in library visits and a 9 percent decrease in checked out items. Despite those decreases, the library saw encouraging growth in other areas including increased programming and more new first-time users, said Joanna Bailey, the library’s temporary services manager. … Peter Izner wore many hats while living in Stanley, Idaho, but he is happy to be wearing one shield in Moscow as the newest addition to its police force. Izner, 32, was raised in Macedonia, Ohio, near Cleveland. After receiving his associates degree, he went through training to become a park ranger. In 2001, he came to the University of Idaho to continue on that path, studying resource recreation and tourism. He added he looks forward to catching some UI football games, but will likely be covering them as part of his work duties.