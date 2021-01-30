2020 One year ago today
Rotarians’ motto is “service above self,” and the Rotary Club of Moscow has taken that adage to heart over the past century by donating more than $300,000 to fund community projects and activities. This week marks the 100th anniversary of the club, which is having a celebration today at the 1912 Center in Moscow. … A group of Latah County residents are learning how to gather signatures for a new statewide education initiative that promises to invest $170 million in K-12 education. Reclaim Idaho, the same organization that gathered signatures to get a Medicaid expansion on Idaho ballots in 2018, visited Moscow as part of a statewide tour to advocate for the Invest in Idaho initiative.
2016 Five years ago today
Pullman Community Action Center’s new hydroponics system came from the hard work of program head Sue Guyette and the volunteers who helped to build it. Due to their efforts, fresh greens like red leaf and oakleaf lettuce, parsley, Swiss chard, kale, bok choi and others are now available to low-income residents in the area year-round. … A committee hit the ground running with a vision to build a new library and soon organized themselves into the Community Library Project in the Juliaetta-Kendrick area. Their mission statement reads “At its completion, we will not only have a more efficient library, but also a useful community meeting space and a satellite sheriff’s office. The new Juliaetta Community Library will be a place that brings people, information, ideas and resources together to support our communities and enrich lives.”
2011 10 years ago today
Sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Safe Schools and Fair Employment Working Group, the Day of Action event at the 1912 Center in Moscow gave people the opportunity to write letters and sign petitions in support of Idaho Senate Bill 1033, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Idaho Civil Rights Act. If passed by the Legislature, it would become illegal in Idaho to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. … The legal battle over four ConocoPhillips megaload shipments scheduled for transport on U.S. Highway 12 to Montana might be over, but protesters in Lewiston say the dispute is far from it. The protest on Memorial Bridge came just three days before the first shipment is to be shipped to a Billings, Mont., refinery.