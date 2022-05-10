2021 One year ago
Washington State University’s student government president said there is nothing he wanted more than to celebrate spring commencement in person with his peers. Alas, Curtis Cohen and his fellow classmates had to celebrate this milestone virtually, like the seniors of last year. Though it may not be ideal, he said seniors still should be proud of overcoming the obstacles put in their way because of COVID-19. “Graduating from any four-year school is a challenge, even more so when we faced unexpected events each day,” he said. “Regardless of how this celebration is delivered, the fact that we graduated under these circumstances should not be overlooked.” ... A team of people has come together to ensure a community garden in Pullman is truly available to the entire community. By the fall, the Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm should have a completed 20-by-25-foot fully accessible garden plot for people who use wheelchairs or walkers. The board that oversees the community garden came up with the idea, but quickly realized it was going to need a lot of help to pull it off. “This became a much bigger, more complex project than we envisioned,” said board member Becky Phillips.
2017 Five years ago
Backyard Harvest Inc. named Misty Amarena as its new executive director. Amarena recently served as the Moscow Food Co-op’s outreach coordinator. Backyard Harvest is a nonprofit organization based in Moscow whose mission is to outgrow hunger on the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley by increasing access to fresh, local produce for low-income community members. ...Washington State University will continue to make strides to improve town and gown relationships and contribute to Pullman’s growth, the university’s president told attendees at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon. WSU President Kirk Schulz presented his annual State of WSU address at the luncheon and highlighted the university’s goals and successes, including joining forces with INTO University Partnerships, a San Diego-based recruiting company that works with about 20 major U.S. universities to recruit students internationally. “That’s hundreds of people out recruiting students,” Schulz said. “This could impact our community greatly because we could have more students from all over the world here in Pullman.”
2012 10 years ago
Former University of Idaho lobbyist Martin “Marty” Peterson is returning to the UI to serve as interim director of the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research. The McClure Center’s previous director, David Gray Adler, accepted the position of director of the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University. Until a coming nationwide search finds a permanent McClure Center director, Peterson will lead the center’s interdisciplinary work, plan and implement programs, initiate research projects and seek external funding for center activities, according to the UI. ... A pile of cardboard boxes, a table covered in toys and several other activity stations stood ready and waiting to entertain children at Anderson Frontier Park in Moscow. In Moscow, 19 children participated in Play It Again on Monday at Lena Whitmore Park, followed by 14 children Tuesday at Berman Creekside Park, said Beth Riggin, a career adviser with AmeriCorps. “It’s called Play It Again, realizing that you don’t have to have expensive toys to have fun,” she said. Children played frisbee golf; made musical instruments out of recycled materials; built castles, tunnels and costumes out of cardboard boxes; and more. Families also brought gently used toys to trade with each other during the event’s toy swap.