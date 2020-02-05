2019 One year ago today
Eight months after Sam Sorem retired from the Pullman Police Department, he’s back, and he’s swapped his handcuffs and firearm for a portable ticket printer and an occasional catch pole. The 60-year-old retired police sergeant is one of the newest additions to the Pullman Police Department’s Code Enforcement Division. … The city of Pullman is beginning its downtown master plan this year to determine what its downtown will look like in the coming decades That’s according to city officials and Washington State University representatives during a League of Women Voters of Pullman meeting at the Congressional United Church of Christ.
2015 Five years ago today
A Whitman County man who shot a gray wolf last fall indicated the animal did not pose an “imminent threat” to humans or livestock, according to a report released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife after a public records request. The officers investigating the October shooting said the man and his wife cooperated willingly, but did not indicate the wolf posed a threat at the time of the shooting south of Pullman. … Moscow plans to divert more recyclable material away from the local landfill by modifying its curbside recycling pickup, a city official told the Moscow League of Women Voters. Tim Davis, sanitation operations manager for the city, said allowing residents to use less effort to recycle is expected to significantly increase the amount of material collected each year.
2010 10 years ago today
Dozens of students sat quietly on the ground, holding protest signs in front of Todd Hall, skipping class to express their concerns about the state’s budget cuts affecting higher education. The students gathered on the Glenn Terrell Mall at noon for an hour-long rally. Group members were also inside the Compton Union Building in the afternoon writing letters to lawmakers. … Rumors of a potential gentleman’s club in Moscow are swirling, but evidence if such an establishment is coming and where it would go is still emerging. In early January an ad for Flames, “a new bar and gentleman’s type club,” appeared in the jobs section of the Pullman/Moscow Craigslist Web site seeking bouncers, servers, entertainers and other staff, stating that the bar would be “opening soon in Moscow, Idaho.”
1995 25 years ago today
Moscow Mayor Paul Agidius said his chance to talk to President Clinton should remind all citizens they need to become involved in government. Agidius got to question Clinton during a meeting of the U.S. Conference Mayors. Moscow is too small to belong to the group, but Agidius was invited by fellow mayors. … This small town is getting bigger. This is no big surprise since practically every town in Whitman County has grown. But Palouse is growing faster than Pullman, the largest city in Whitman County, and new businesses are quickly moving into the area to support its population. In five years, Palouse grew 7.2 percent while Pullman grew 6.7 percent.