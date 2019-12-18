2018 One year ago today
The Washington state Department of Ecology is putting an “extraordinary” amount of stress on the city of Palouse as it tries to build a new wastewater treatment facility, according to a city official. City Administrator Kyle Dixon said the city of about 1,000 is in the process of trying to complete what could be a $16 million project to build a wastewater treatment facility that meets environmental standards. … After more than two decades of looking, it appears Moscow officials have found a suitable piece of property for its substandard police station on the south end of town. The Moscow City Council approved a purchase and sale agreement with Indian Hills Trading Co. for $807,656 for a 2.31-acre parcel of wheat field on the southeast corner of South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 and Southview Avenue.
2014 Five years ago today
After a probable wolf attack two weeks ago, state officials have confirmed another attack on a Whitman County sheep flock as coming from at least one wolf. Whitman County commissioner and local rancher Art Swannack said three more sheep from his flock were found dead Monday evening outside his fenced-in field in the northwestern area of the county. … When the Brick Wall Bar and Grill on Main Street in Palouse burned down this past April, the loss of the building revealed a hidden town secret. Covering the side of the attached brick building in historic downtown is a large, painted advertisement.
2009 10 years ago today
Melissa Saul and Michael Hayes won’t be spending the holidays with their families. Instead they will be trying to bring peace to Gaza. Saul and Hayes, a Washington State University faculty member, will join more than 1,000 delegates from 42 countries and about 50,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Freedom March, a historical milestone in the Palestinian struggle for liberation, on Dec. 31. … Crouched next to a melting ice cream cake, Michaela Calderon set up nine candles in a take-apart menorah. She and the other six members of the WSU Hillel group sang a prayer under their breath as each candle wick flickered into life. With one day left of Hanukkah, practicing Jews around the world are enjoying the same tradition with family and friends — though some may leave out the ice cream cake.
1994 25 years ago today
It courses 19 miles from Moscow Mountain, through Moscow and Pullman to join the South Fork of the Palouse River. And, over the course of 140 years, it has gone from pristine trout stream to one of the most polluted in Idaho and Washington. Working hundreds of hours, an unusual blend of WSU classes laid out detailed plans for putting a few miles of Paradise Creek right. … Moscow’s south couplet project will be back on the Idaho Transportation Department’s drawing board. City officials were shocked in early October when they learned the state had dropped the couplet project from the planning schedule.