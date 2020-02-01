2019 One year ago today
Behind the scenes of any criminal case is a detective taking on the difficult work of the investigation. For the past five years, detective Heidi Lambley has been taking on those often challenging cases, and earlier this month, she was recognized as Pullman’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The challenge of detective work is the reason she decided to become a law enforcement officer after college. While Lambley attended the University of Idaho, she served as resident firefighter in Moscow and as a part-time dispatch employee.
2015 Five years ago today
Superheroes and villains alike turned out for Saturday’s Pac-Con Palouse in Pullman. The annual comic and pop culture convention attracted hundreds of attendees, many dressed head to toe in homemade costumes ranging from Iron Man to Star Trek officers to elves. While Palouse’s Alicia Cunningham wasn’t decked out in a superhero outfit, she certainly could appreciate the effort put into creating the elaborate costumes. … The state Supreme Court in May 2013 heard arguments in a case involving the use of water from a declining aquifer to irrigate Washington State University’s new golf course. Nearly two years later, the court has yet to issue a decision. In the lawsuit, opponents of the WSU golf course that opened in 2008 contend that the school is mining a declining aquifer that is the main source of water for the entire Pullman region to benefit an unneeded amenity.
2010 10 years ago today
Paul Finkelman said slavery is not a comfortable conversation. But, he said when people think of the founders and the creation of the United States, maybe not everything is perfect. Finkelman was invited as a guest speaker at Washington State University by the school’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service. His visit consists of a two-day discussion series, which began with a public lecture, “Slavery and the Constitution.”
1995 25 years ago today
They can’t put it back, but the law enforcement officers responsible for confiscating illegally cut timber can put the wood to good use. Twelve cords of larch seized within Latah County last year is being distributed to different service and community groups, said Chuck Wilson, law enforcement officer for the U.S. Forest Service. The timber was seized because it was cut “green,” or too early, Wilson said. Co-worker Joe McCarthy worked as the Latah County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Palouse Ranger district until he recently accepted a job with the Lewiston Police Department. … In a long and tense meeting, the Whitman County commissioners heard an argument against a proposed plant research facility on Country Club Road. Residents on Country Club Road oppose a proposed greenhouse facility on the property next to them. A retired WSU professor wants to build the greenhouse facility to continue his work developing different strains of grain crops that would fend off disease.