2020 One year ago today
Black Lives Matter signs, chants of “no justice, no peace, no racist police” and supportive horn honking from passing motorists were seen and heard at the Palouse Demands Justice solidarity vigil at Friendship Square in downtown Moscow. The event was intended to protest “racial, state-sanctioned police violence and white supremacy” in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis, according to the event’s Facebook page. The post asked that attendees wear facemasks and keep safe distancing while standing together. … Three local Schweitzer Engineer Laboratories employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 this spring. Edmund Schweitzer, founder and president of SEL, released a letter to the community detailing how the company is protecting itself against the coronavirus. SEL spokesperson Kate Wilhite confirmed there have been two full-time employees and one temporary employee in Whitman County diagnosed with Covid-19. SEL has regional facilities in Pullman and Lewiston. Schweitzer in the letter wrote that employees are encouraged to work from home unless their duties require them to be in the workplace.
2016 Five years ago today
Huddled between an arboretum and the administration building in a little-traveled corner of the University of Idaho’s campus, a transformation is nearly complete. The nearly 50-year-old College of Education building has received a long-awaited renovation — if renovation can be defined as a complete gutting, rebuilding, rewiring and reviving — turning it from one of the least popular to most coveted buildings on campus, Cori Mantle-Bromley, dean of the College of Education, predicted. … Moscow may have its newest City Council member. Mayor Bill Lambert announced that he has selected Moscow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Taruscio to replace Dan Carscallen, who resigned after holding the seat since 2007. The City Council will consider Taruscio at its regular meeting Monday evening. If the council confirms the appointment, she will serve until the next city election.
2011 10 years ago today
It’s all about the options at JAMMS Frozen Yogurt. “The idea is all self-serve,” said Joe Seaman, a Coeur d’Alene-based businessman, who named his restaurant using the initials of his children. JAMMS provides the ingredients, but it’s up to the customers to decide what to do with them. With flavors ranging from “Georgia peach” to “cookies ‘n cream,” customers won’t be lacking for options. Seaman plans to open a Moscow JAMMS later this month. … Ron Smith will hardly be new to Moscow when he begins his post as vice president for finance and administration at the University of Idaho. UI officials announced they had chosen Smith, currently the vice president for finance and business affairs at Seattle University, to replace Lloyd Mues, who is retiring from UI at the end of this month. Smith previously worked at UI from 1987-94 in several financial roles.