2018 One year ago today
Located right along the South Fork of the Palouse River between North Grand Avenue and Northwest State Street in Pullman, the Lumberyard is expected to soon bring six new cuisine options, two bars, a children’s corner and even an arcade room to the city’s residents. Co-owner Greg Petry, a Pullman native, said he had been sitting on the idea of opening a food hall for several years. … What was thought to be a land mine donated to Goodwill was determined to be an inert training device and was removed from the store by the Fairchild Air Force Base bomb squad. The device was initially reported as a World War II-era land mine found in a donation box with other Army memorabilia.
2014 Five years ago today
Bill and Peri Kochman opened their garden to the community from noon to dusk Saturday with a homegrown fundraising effort to benefit Syrian refugees. Attendees picked plums, grapes and tomatoes, then relaxed in the perfect fall weather and enjoyed homemade baklava and Turkish tea before leaving a donation for Mercy USA. … After several years of participation in Dad’s Weekend events at UI, attendance at the Vandal Meats tour hasn’t waned. Students and fathers, dressed in everything from biker garb to pinstripes, gathered at the lot behind Vandal Meats awaiting their turn to enter the facility, fragrant with spices and wood smoke.
2009 10 years ago today
On a sunny September afternoon in Pullman, Danielle Dillard faced off with her nemesis: a temperamental milk shake mixer. Dillard, 22, a recent Washington State University graduate, never expected to end up in the ice cream business. Her degree is in justice studies and she hopes to return to the area near her hometown to work in the juvenile corrections system. … Sasha Wood was determined to find a snake during his field trip to Rose Creek Nature Preserve. The field trip was part of a project called “Where the Wild Things Are: Kids Exploring and Restoring the Native Palouse” in which all third-graders at Sunnyside Elementary School in Pullman will participate.
1994 25 years ago today
After nearly four hours of sometimes passionate debate, the Moscow School board agreed to seek more parental input while developing specific guidelines for instructional materials used in classrooms. What exactly those procedures may be, though, remained in doubt after board members and the audience clashed over community standards and the issue of school policy control. … The Human Needs Council of Latah County, a recently formed group of social services representatives, hopes to solve the homeless problem by suggesting Latah County give a tax break to landlords who make capital improvements on substandard housing.