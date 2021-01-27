2020 One year ago today
The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association presented three scholastic awards during the 2020 Idaho Horticulture Expo in Boise. Hannah Barnes of Potlatch was one of three students chosen to receive scholastic awards of $750. Barnes is a student at the University of Idaho majoring in crop management. She is considering a second major in horticulture and urban agricultures as she feels the two majors will be beneficial in preparing for a career. … The city of Moscow will apply for a grant to help fund the construction of a pedestrian underpass at South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 to improve the flow and safety of pedestrians using Paradise Path. The underpass would be similar to the one recently-installed at the intersection of Styner and White avenues and State Highway 8 in Moscow.
2016 Five years ago today
As Rich Dragoo drove around town a few weeks back with his wife, Loretta, he said he began to realize there was not a single business or building in Pullman he hasn’t touched in one way or another. Dragoo, 63, has served as the fire prevention officer, recently renamed to fire marshal, for the Pullman Fire Department since 1991. Prior to that, starting in 1973, he was a full-time firefighter for the PFD. As he nears his retirement, Dragoo said there isn’t a city department, business, organization or high-ranking official he hasn’t worked with in his role. … Pullman High School quarterback Mason Petrino will sign his letter of intent next week to play for the University of Idaho, meaning the Greyhounds’ star will have a chance to play for his father, UI coach Paul Petrino. Petrino threw for 1,992 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, with just four interceptions.
2011 10 years ago today
At its regularly scheduled board meeting, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce elected to oppose a proposed city ordinance that would create bicycle parking regulations for new, changing or expanding businesses and other developments. Executive Director Steven Hacker stressed the decision was not made in opposition of the bicycle community, and the board instead opposes adding more costs onto a business community still recovering from a sluggish economy. … Over the last several days, the Moscow Police Department has taken more than 30 reports for vehicle burglaries. The burglaries have taken place throughout the city, including several reports on Conestoga Street and Hawthorne Drive and more than a dozen reports on Indian Hills Drive.