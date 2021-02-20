2020 One year ago today
Mental health has garnered increasing attention throughout the country in recent years, so it is not a surprise that the combined category of mental health/suicide prevention is one of the top six needs identified in Gritman Medical Center’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment. Affordability/accessibility, physicians, substance abuse, education/prevention and chronic pain management are the other five significant health needs identified for Latah County in Gritman’s report. … A man was arrested after a regional SWAT team responded to a Pullman residence following a domestic violence call. A 34-year-old Pullman resident surrendered to police around after a 2½-hour standoff with the SWAT team. The man was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault domestic violence. He was unarmed.
2016 Five years ago today
When Tim and Judy Pickford purchased the old 1930s gas station turned blacksmith shop in downtown Troy, they admit it was an eyesore. Nearly a decade later, the gas station, now the Filling Station, is the only drive-thru in town, and it is a community hot spot for coffee, soup, sandwiches, history and conversation. … A 21-year-old woman, who is a Washington State University student, technical assistant and member of Sigma Kappa sorority, was arrested on WSU’s Greek Row after an alleged drug deal involving cocaine. She was booked into the Whitman County Jail on multiple counts of delivering a controlled substance following two buys by a confidential informant wearing a body wire and working with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.
2011 10 years ago today
Debbie Mitzimberg doesn’t plan to waste any time moving into her new home. Mitzimberg, and her son KC, have been living with Mitzimberg’s mother for more than a year while waiting for their new house, offered through Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity, a worldwide, nonprofit Christian organization, chooses recipient families through a rigorous application process. Each family is responsible for 300 to 500 hours of sweat equity, which includes such things as painting, tiling floors and providing meals for volunteers, said Brent Bradberry, president of Palouse Habitat for Humanity. … Rallies were held in 17 Idaho cities, including Moscow, to demonstrate the importance of Medicaid. Medicaid Matters, a statewide campaign to raise public awareness of Medicaid, reported about 5,000 participants.