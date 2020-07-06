2019 One year ago today
The Colfax Police Department and Whitman County sheriff’s deputies identified five teenagers allegedly involved in break-ins at the city pool, a fireworks stand and several vehicles around Colfax. … Maynard Fosberg, a longtime Moscow resident, turns 100 this week. Fosberg was born July 7, 1919, in Turlock, Calif.
2015 Five years ago today
Fireworks caused a few minor fires on the Palouse over the weekend. The most severe was a haystack fire that started about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Darby and Olsen roads about two miles northeast of Moscow. Battalion Chief Dan Carscallen of the volunteer Moscow Rural Fire Department said estimated property damages from the fire are about $70,000. … Latah County Commissioners took a step to provide members of the LGBT community with rights locally. The commissioners approved several changes to the county’s employee handbook, most importantly one that added a reference in the anti-discrimination section to sexual orientation and gender identity.
2010 10 years ago today
Two Whitman County employees have been exonerated of suspicions they may have violated county code following a month-long internal investigation. Director of Human Resources Kelli Campbell released a final report of her investigation of a commissioner and financial specialist, which states no evidence has been found to provide “reasonable belief” a policy was violated. … The University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome is playing host to a balsa wood airplane flying competition, which draws enthusiasts from across the U.S. and places around the globe.