2019 One year ago today
It has been more than a dozen years since Lynn “Doc” Skinner stepped away from organizing the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Music Festival. Skinner, now 78 years old and still living in Moscow, recently detailed many of his experiences with the festival in a memoir titled “Hamp & Doc: Lynn ‘Doc’ Skinner and the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.” … Pullman city officials may soon crack down on Washington State University students and staff taking up public parking spaces near downtown. As a result, Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said, the lot is usually full by 9 a.m. weekdays and it stays that way all day, limiting the amount of space for other drivers.
2015 Five years ago today
Colfax officials are in talks with the Washington state Department of Transportation as they begin the early stages of a potential $7 million project to replace two downtown bridges. Both bridges, the Highway 26 spur bridge and the Highway 195 bridge, were built in the 1930s, said city administrator Mike Rizzitiello. … The Garfield-Palouse girls basketball team may be winless this year, but Friday’s game was perhaps the Vikings’ best chance yet to grab that elusive victory. They led 40-38 midway through the fourth quarter, only to see Potlatch make a late 7-0 run and come away with a 51-45 victory on the road.
2010 10 years ago today
It’s taken five years, but Pullman Fire Department Training Officer Ryan Scharnhorst is finally back home doing what he loves. With fire department jobs in high demand, Scharnhorst didn’t know whether he’d be able to again land a position in Pullman. He did. … The Idaho men’s basketball team went into its game against Hawaii needing to prove something to themselves and to its fans. It left Honolulu with a win, respect and a share of the WAC lead as it upended Hawaii 59-52 in the opening game of conference play.
1995 25 years ago today
If you’re not wearing them already, dust off those sunglasses — Pullman’s future looks bright. Projections of steady population increases, more industry and building growth means 1995, and years down the road, will bring substantial growth to Pullman, predicts city planning director Pete Dickinson. Pullman has seen a jump in the past few years, with increases in construction of single family and multifamily dwellings. … Moscow’s new pay-by-the-can trash collection plan is off to a slow but sure start, city and collection officials said. Owner of Latah Sanitation Inc. Joe Johnson’s crews are basically operating the same as in December, except now the workers are looking for the bright yellow garbage tags on extra trash set-outs.