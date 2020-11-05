2019 One year ago today
A multistory, 102-room hotel with a restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge has been proposed for 915 E. Main St. in Pullman, currently Nendel’s Motor Inn. The city announced the proposal has passed an environmental checklist and earned a preliminary mitigated determination of nonsignificance based on the State Environmental Policy Act. Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the Kirkland, Wash.,-based developer, Vector Development Co., hopes to break ground in August 2020.
2015 Five years ago today
School officials say local voices are being hushed by Boise when it comes to state funding for education. In a League of Women Voters meeting, Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey, Potlatch School District Superintendent Jeff Circa and former MSD educator Ingrid Spence discussed education challenges with more of the financial burden falling to the school districts as expectations in performance rises. Circa said the recent implementation of a new career ladder helped with how the state is allocating money to teachers, but what was publicized as a 3-percent increase in pay wasn’t true for all districts. … Derek Pittman walked out of his office inside the Kibbie Dome smiling, his last words perfectly summarizing all that has gone right with his University of Idaho women’s soccer team this season. “Thank you,” the Idaho women’s soccer coach said after receiving congratulations for his Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award, announced earlier that morning.
2010 10 years ago today
A Boston-based organization produced unexpected results when grading the University of Idaho and Washington State University on sustainability efforts. The Green Report Card, an initiative of the Sustainable Endowments Institute, gave WSU a “C” and UI a “D.” A Sierra Club 2010 ranking of green colleges puts WSU at 141st and UI at 89th. The new survey evaluates administration, climate change and energy, food and recycling, green building, student involvement, transportation, endowment transparency, investment priorities and shareholder engagement. … The Gritman Community Wellness Center has been renamed to honor a former Gritman Medical Center chief executive and his wife. At the October board meeting, Gritman directors voted unanimously to rename the facility the Jeff and Becky Martin Community Wellness Center. Martin began serving as chief financial officer of Gritman Medical Center in 1999. He was named president and chief executive in 2000 and held the post until his death.