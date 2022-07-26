An orthopedic surgeon at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax has served as a medical official for three Olympic Games and one Paralympic Games. Dr. Doug Hiller, 71, of Pullman, will add a fifth Olympics/Paralympics appearance to his resume when he travels to Tokyo as medical delegate for the triathlons at the Paralympics. Hiller said each Paralympics sport has one doctor, or medical delegate, that oversees race-day medical care. “It is a huge honor,” Hiller said. ... A year after the idea was first proposed to the Pullman City Council, a mural promoting racial equality is complete and can be viewed downtown on Main Street. This mural was not driven by the city, however, but by a local nonprofit called the Pullman Arts Foundation. “We are just over the moon,” project manager Joe Hedges said about finishing the painting.
Researchers at Washington State University have found a way to speed the growth of algae up to four times and to increase the lipids it contains, a discovery one researcher said could boost the biodiesel industry worldwide. While many may see algae as an evil substance to be avoided at all cost, for Haluk Beyenal, a professor and researcher at WSU’s Gene and Linda Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering, it will be a valuable part of powering the world. “This is going to be a game changer,” he said. ... Lee Pugsley is the embodiment of the classic saying “age is nothing but a number.” On a sunny morning, Pugsley arrived at the Moscow Anytime Fitness branch for her usual workout, only to be welcomed with a lobby full of balloons, a bulletin board with “Happy Birthday Lee” spelled across it and handshakes, “Happy Birthdays” and “thanks for being an inspiration” from nearly everyone who walked through the door. After blowing out her candles, she joked that once she takes her cake home she is going to flip the “9” over so it reads 60th birthday, not 90th.
When the Washington State University Organic Farm is finally able to set up shop on the nearly 30 acres of land planned for its future home, vegetables and fruits won’t be the only foods on the menu. “We hope within the next year to put in an aquaponics greenhouse,” said Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, an associate professor of organic and sustainable agriculture and the director of WSU’s sustainable agriculture graduate certificate program. ... Legendary University of Idaho broadcaster Bob Curtis died Wednesday night at his home in Colfax at the age of 87. University of Idaho President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement. “Bob was the voice of the Vandals for more than 50 years. He brought the Vandal spirit to more than 500 football games and hundreds of basketball games. Bob is a Vandal icon that will be missed dearly. Our hearts go out to the Curtis family.” In 1958, the University of Idaho hired Curtis as its play-by-play announcer for football and basketball. He remained in the position until his retirement in 2004.