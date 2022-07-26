2021 One year ago

An orthopedic surgeon at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax has served as a medical official for three Olympic Games and one Paralympic Games. Dr. Doug Hiller, 71, of Pullman, will add a fifth Olympics/Paralympics appearance to his resume when he travels to Tokyo as medical delegate for the triathlons at the Paralympics. Hiller said each Paralympics sport has one doctor, or medical delegate, that oversees race-day medical care. “It is a huge honor,” Hiller said. ... A year after the idea was first proposed to the Pullman City Council, a mural promoting racial equality is complete and can be viewed downtown on Main Street. This mural was not driven by the city, however, but by a local nonprofit called the Pullman Arts Foundation. “We are just over the moon,” project manager Joe Hedges said about finishing the painting.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you