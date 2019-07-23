2018 One year ago today
Concert goers flocked to Moscow’s East City Park for the final day of Rendezvous in the Park, a three-day concert series featuring local bands and up-and-coming headliners. This year marked the event’s 36th anniversary. … Sunny skies and temperate highs greeted organizers and attendees of the 45th Annual Potlatch Community Days in Potlatch. Event coordinator Don Ball said one popular addition to the event and the park is the new pickle ball court — which crews finished installing this week.
2014 Five years ago today
The Pullman City Council approved ordinances and fees for residents who want to own miniature pigs in Pullman. The ordinances require property sizes to be at least 10,000 square feet for as many as two pigs. Miniature pigs are classified as small domestic animals. ... The Moscow City Council this week decided not to support a man seeking to serve beer and wine for onsite consumption at his newly purchased business, The Perch, located on the University of Idaho campus.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow Police Department, MedStar, Gritman Medical Center and volunteer fire and ambulance crews from Moscow, Genesee, Potlatch, Deary and Troy participated in a mass casualty incident training exercise at Moscow Junior High School. ... A 21-year-old man was arrested just after 6 a.m. when a woman returned home to find him asleep in her bed and her bedroom window broken out. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said police arrived and took pictures of the man before waking him and arresting him for residential burglary and malicious mischief.
1994 25 years ago today
A former University of Idaho student is seeking more than $900,000 in damages from the university after falling through a third-floor window in a UI residence hall last January. In the Notice of Tort Claim filed Thursday, the student and his parents claim his accident was the result of negligence on the part of the university and its employees. … Despite a more than $1.1 million shortfall in unpaid property taxes, only three percent of Latah County property owners are delinquent on their 1993 property taxes. Latah County Treasurer Nona Rae Robinson said this indicates a fairly stable economy.