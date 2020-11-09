2019 One year ago today
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and 67 other Idaho mayors, including Juliaetta Mayor Richard Groseclose, completed the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge, raising $68,000 in the process. Mayors needed to walk an average of 10,000 steps per day last month, and the 68 who did will be awarded $1,000 each to go toward their community to help encourage children to be active through programs or projects. … WSU chemical engineering student Kristian Gubsch has made finding economically viable solutions to climate change his life’s work. Gubsch will be one of just eight student delegates representing the American Chemical Society at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Conference of Parties.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow Food Co-op hosted an event in Pullman that attracted more than 100 people meant to help determine what residents there want offered in a location being planned. The co-op already announced its intention to open up a store in Pullman within the next 18 to 24 months, said Melinda Schab, general manager. There are roughly 7,600 co-op members total. … As if out of nowhere, fall has come and gone. With winter’s arrival, the temperatures have dropped and the first snowfall has dusted the region. That means it is time for hats, scarves and mittens. Shelley Stone, owner of Yarn Underground in Moscow, was hoping to “yarn bomb” areas in town, covering objects like benches with yarn, when she was hit with inspiration from other knitting groups around the country trying to come up with a charitable cause for their hobby. “So I put a couple hats on a tree and magically they were gone in a few days,” she said.
2010 10 years ago today
When it was functional, the worn grain silo in Colton could store 60,000 bushels of grain, said owner Jim Dahmen. Now, open to the sky, it envelops nothing but air. Its raw exterior exhibits signs of forgotten white paint, but for the most part, its stripped exterior is a defiant testament to its 50-year affront from the Palouse’s elements. The silo has been the subject of a master’s architecture class taught by WSU associate professor Taiji Miyasaka. An exhibition held Sunday afternoon outlined the work of 18 architecture graduate students who began researching the grain silo in August. … Gail Stearns, director of Common Ministry at WSU, said religious understanding starts at the local level. Stearns and the Common Ministry Board, representing six Christian denominations, oversee the Interfaith House, formerly the Koinonia House (K-House). She said the new name is a reflection of what they’ve been doing for years, encouraging interfaith discussion, but it wasn’t advertised well with the Greek word for community as its name.